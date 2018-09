× Man hit by vehicle, critically injured on Interstate 40 in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man was hit Monday night on Interstate 40/85 westbound in Alamance County.

NC Highway Patrol Trooper Brandon Baker said a call came in at 8:54 p.m. about a person struck on the interstate.

It happened at Exit 142.

The man is in critical condition.