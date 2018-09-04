× Man hit by car, seriously injured on I-40/85 in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was hit by a car and seriously injured on Interstate 40/85 Monday night, according to Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

At 8:54 p.m., troopers came to I-40/85 southbound near Exit 142 after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Baker said Basil James Hando, 25, of Burlington, was running across the highway when he was struck by a 2015 Toyota passenger car.

Hando was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he is in critical condition.

It is unclear why Hando was on the highway.

No charges have been filed at this time.