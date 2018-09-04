× Man charged with throwing butcher’s knife at girlfriend

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested after allegedly throwing a butcher’s knife at his girlfriend, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Dale Dorsett, 46, of Lexington, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

On Saturday, Davidson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a domestic assault on the 200 block of Lloyd Lookabill Road.

Police believe Dorsett threw the knife at his girlfriend, which lacerated her arm.

Dorsett received no bond.