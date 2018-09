Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At 15 years of age, Jonathon is a gentle-spirited, thoughtful young man who shared a strong desire to be adopted.

Jonathon hopes to be adopted by a family who goes to church.

He shared specifically that he hopes for a Christian family who will love and help him.

Jonathon enjoys math and science in school and has dreams of one day becoming a meteorologist.

If you or someone you know is interested in opening your home and heart to Jonathon, please contact foreverfamily.org.