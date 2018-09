× How to help your kids part ways with separation anxiety

Separation anxiety can be a challenge for families with kids of all ages.

For kids too young to articulate how they feel, some physical symptoms include:

stomach aches.

dizziness.

racing heart.

general aches and pains.

headaches.

shortness of breath.

Parenting experts offered a few tips and tricks on how to your goodbyes a little easier.

Learn more in today’s Mommy Matters.