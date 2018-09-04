× High Point Medical Center to join Wake Forest Baptist family

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center plans to officially welcome High Point Medical Center to the Wake Forest family Wednesday, according to a news release.

On Wednesday, leaders plan to announce the expanded services coming to High Point.

Wake Forest Baptist intends for this expansion to help more people received convenient, word-class care, close to home.

“Being part of an academic medical center such as Wake Forest Baptist allows for additional collaboration between local colleges and universities and Wake Forest School of Medicine, and enhances the education opportunities for many students in our area,” Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said in the release.