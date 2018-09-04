Grandfather killed after asking man to stop doing drugs near grandchild’s birthday party

An 'enraged' man fatally stabbed a grandfather who had asked him to stop doing drugs at an outdoor party in Utica https://t.co/rYPQTBgX0J pic.twitter.com/ffvN0B74eD — The Macomb Daily (@macombdaily) September 2, 2018

UTICA, Mich. — An elderly man was killed in a stabbing after asking a man to stop doing drugs in front of a 1-year-old girl’s birthday party, according to Macomb Daily.

Police from Utica and Shelby Township, Michigan, responded to the stabbing on Saturday afternoon.

Macomb Daily reports the man stepped away from his granddaughter’s first birthday party to ask a man sitting on a nearby bench to stop doing drugs near the party.

The suspect was reportedly getting high using nitrous oxide, or “whippets.”

Police believe the suspect then stabbed the grandfather at least 15 times, WXYZ reports.

Witnesses described the knife as an 8- to 10-inch machete.

Two ambulances and about 15 police officers responded to the scene, according to WXYZ.

Police reported that they have a suspect in custody.