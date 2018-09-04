× Charlotte boy, ‘Lion King’ actor battling disease returns to hospital to perform with cast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A special performance lifted the spirits of patients at Novant’s Hemby Children’s Hospital, WSOC reports.

The cast of “The Lion King” sang and brought patients special treats on Monday.

The cast includes Charlotte native Ramon Reed, who plays Simba on Broadway’s Lion King in New York, but requested to sing in front of a home crowd this week.

Reed spoke with WSOC over a week ago about overcoming sickle cell to pursue his passion for performing.

“If I can do it, you all can do it and maybe do it better,” said Reed.

“The Lion King” will be in Charlotte until Sunday.

