Body of man missing from High Rock Lake found along the shore

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- Crews on Tuesday located the body of a man missing from High Rock Lake along the shore.

Crews were looking for 51-year-old George Goins, of the Lexington area, on Monday. He jumped off a pontoon boat Sunday and was not been seen since.

Emergency crews from multiple agencies were called to High Rock Lake near River Point off River View Road Extension at about 6 p.m. Sunday.

Jon Howell, with the NC Wildlife Commission, said Goins was on boat with seven other people when he voluntarily jumped off the side of the boat.

The boat was moving 10 to 20 mph when he jumped.

Goins never surfaced again. The water where he jumped was about 12 feet deep.

Friends say he was a strong swimmer, but was not wearing a life vest.

Wildlife investigators do believe alcohol was involved.