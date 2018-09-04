8-year-old killed after hit by float in Labor Day parade

Multiple witnesses say a child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a float in Windsor's Harvest Festival parade this morning. We're working to find out more.https://t.co/AhRfS3iscQ — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) September 3, 2018

WINDSOR, Colo. — An 8-year-old died after a float hit him during a Labor Day parade in Windsor, Colorado, according to The Denver Post.

The boy was brought to a hospital where he died.

An online fundraiser for the family by the company where the boy’s father works identified the victim as Brycen Zerby.

Zerby was aboard a church-sponsored float in the Windsor Harvest Festival Parade in the moments leading up to the accident.

The Denver Post reported it was unclear whether the boy fell or was walking alongside the float when the accident happened.

Clear Water Products organized Zerby’s memorial GoFundMe and raised more than $46,000 in about 14 hours.

“The child and family are in our hearts right now,” Windsor Police Chief Rick Klimek said in a statement, The Denver Post reports. “Windsor is a small, tight-knit community and we hope to protect the family’s privacy as they grieve the loss of their child.”

Organizers cancelled the rest of the parade after the tragedy.