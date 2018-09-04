× 33-year-old man shot twice at hotel in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man was shot twice Monday at a hotel in Lexington, according to a press release from the Lexington Police Department.

At about 9 p.m. Lexington police were called to the Economy Inn at 402 National Boulevard.

Officers arrived to find Kent Harington Jr., 33, suffering from two gunshot wounds — one to the lower leg and the other to the abdomen area.

Harrington was taken to Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem and is currently listed in stable condition.

Cole Mckay Parris, 28, was arrested on scene and is currently being held in the Davidson County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill/inflict serious injury; possession of a firearm by felon; possession of cocaine; discharge firearm in city limits; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A motive for the shooting was possibly over drugs and money, according to witness and detectives on scene, according to the release.

Harrington and Parris each shared a room together at the Economy Inn.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, please contact Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.