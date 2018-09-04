× 2 Guilford County Schools buses collide near Eastern Guilford high, middle schools

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Two Guilford County Schools buses collided around Eastern Guilford high and middle schools Tuesday afternoon, according to Guilford County Schools spokesperson Nora Shoptaw.

Shoptaw said one bus rear-ended the other bus, breaking the window on one bus, around 4 p.m.

One bus had 61 children on board and the other had one child on board.

One child was being evaluated by EMS, Shoptaw said.

