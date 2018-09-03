× Woman killed in crash on I-73 in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was killed in a crash in Randolph County on Sunday afternoon, according to Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

At 3:47 p.m., troopers came to Interstate 73 near mile marker 86 after a report of a crash.

Troopers determined that a 2018 Nissan Sentra driven by Elandra Lavern Butts, 25, of Washington, D.C., was traveling north at a high rate of speed.

Butts used the grass median to attempt to pass a vehicle in the left lane, Baker said. Butts lost control of her vehicle, overcorrected, traveled back onto the roadway, off the roadway to the right and then struck a tree.

Butts died at the scene.

A male passenger was transported by Randolph County Emergency Medical Services to Moses Cone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was estimated that Butts was traveling at speeds near 100 mph.