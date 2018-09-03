× Tropical Storm Gordon triggers hurricane watch from Florida Panhandle to Louisiana

Tropical Storm Gordon, after forming on Monday morning near Key Largo, was moving northwest into the Gulf of Mexico.

Gordon was expected to strengthen in the Gulf.

As a result, a hurricane watch has been issued for the area of the northern Gulf coast between the Florida-Alabama border and the Mississippi-Louisiana border, according to the 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

As of 11 a.m., Gordon was located about 60 miles west-northwest of Key Largo, Florida.

A Storm Surge Warning has been issued from Shell Beach, Louisiana, to the Mississippi-Alabama border. A Storm Surge Watch has been extended eastward from the Mississippi-Alabama border to Navarre, Florida.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Golden Beach to Bonita Beach; Craig Key to Ocean Reef, including Florida Bay; Okaloosa-Walton County Line westward to east of Morgan City,

Louisiana, including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.