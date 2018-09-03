Tropical Storm Gordon triggers Hurricane Warning from Florida Panhandle to Louisiana

Tropical Storm Gordon, after forming on Monday morning near Key Largo, has moved into the Gulf of Mexico.

Gordon is expected to strengthen in the Gulf.

In the 5 p.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Center said a Hurricane Warning has been issued from the Mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida Border. This warning replaces the Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Warning for this area.

As of 5 p.m., Tropical Storm Gordon was located about 50 miles west-southwest of Fort Myers, Florida.

The Tropical Storm Warning for the Upper Florida Keys and from Golden Beach to Chokoloskee, including Florida Bay, has been discontinued.

Summary of watches and warnings in effect:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Shell Beach to Dauphin Island

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

West of Shell Beach to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

East of Dauphin Island to Navarre

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida Border

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for: