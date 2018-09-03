× Southbound Silas Creek Parkway closed in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The southbound lanes of the 2100 block of Silas Creek Pkwy are closed due to a crash, according to a press release.

The wreck involved one vehicle — a moped.

the driver struck the middle median and then stuck a sign in the median.

The driver then crashed the moped in the southbound lanes.

The driver has serious injuries and has been taken to the hospital.

The southbound lanes of Silas Creek Pkwy in front of Forsyth Tech will be closed during the investigation of the crash.