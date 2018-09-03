× South Carolina woman accused of poisoning husband with eye drops

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Police have arrested a woman in South Carolina and charged her with murder after they say she poisoned her husband with eye drops, ABC7 reported.

Lana Sue Clayton is accused of poisoning her husband Stephen Clayton’s water with eye drops at their home in Clover from July 19-21.

WSOC reported toxicology tests found poisonous levels of tetrahydrozoline — a chemical found in eye drops — in Stephen Clayton’s body.

Lana Clayton admitted to giving her husband the drops without his knowledge.

She is also charged with unlawful malicious tampering of food, WSOC reported.

Stephen’s family provided WSOC the following statement on Sunday:

“The family is shocked and mortified at the cause of Steven’s death. All of our family and friends know how much he loved his wife, Lana, and how devoted he was to her. We are all still trying to process this.”