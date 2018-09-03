Several Housing Authority of Winston-Salem properties need millions in repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Several properties owned by the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem are in need of millions of dollars’ worth of improvements, with the top four needing anywhere from $7,000,000 to $16,000,000.

The property in the greatest need is the Cleveland Avenue Homes, located off Cleveland Avenue. The housing authority says in 2015, a third-party consultant determined the Cleveland Avenue Homes needed $16.1 million in capital needs.

“They don’t care about the people over here. They don’t care,” said Tunell Moore, whose mother lives on the property. “They don’t care about the people over here in the community.”

Next on the list is the Piedmont Park Apartments, off East 29th Street. The consultants said that property needed $8.9 million in renovations.

The Sunrise Tower apartments rank third on the list, with the consultants estimating a $8.7 million need.

“I feel like they’re doing a good job, it’s just, it’s beyond their control,” said Jerry Baker, a Sunrise Tower resident, of the housing authority.

As FOX8 detailed in this article, the housing authority is now entertaining offers for their Crystal Towers property, located on prime real estate on West Sixth Street, which needs about $7.3 million in capital improvements.

Between the above four properties, that brings the grand total for capital needs to about $41,000,000.

“They need to tear it down,” Moore said.

Residents in all four locations often complain of bed bugs. The city has spent millions of dollars to eradicate the properties of bed bugs over the past five years.

“It’s the building and it’s infested,” Baker said. “Every time I turn around that’s all I heard. I seen a bug, I seen a bug. But I feel like housing authority, it ain’t their fault.”

Other residents complained about everything from broken elevators, to collapsed ceilings, to poor lighting.

“They don’t come,” Moore said. “They don’t do what they’re supposed to do.”

The housing authority says they have made repairs and upgrades at some of the sites. However, they say, capital funding is insufficient to meet the need.

“This issue is certainly not unique to Winston-Salem,” they said.

Simply, they say, the properties are aging. They say approximately $2,000,000 per year in capital funding goes to the needs of the properties.

“Funds are limited and needs are great,” housing authority officials said.

The housing authority added that, except for Crystal Towers, it’s unlikely that the other properties would be worth more than the cost to address the identified needs. There are no plans to seek purchase offers on any of the other properties.

The housing authority adds that they and a third-party group inspect all of the units and site conditions at the properties at least once a year.

“If there were concern with structural unsoundness or the health and safety of residents were in jeopardy then we would take the unit(s) offline and relocate the affected residents,” they said.

The housing authority detailed that they are continually seeking to address capital needs as funding is available. They are currently pursuing a $40,000,000 federal grant for the Cleveland Avenue Homes. ​