Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Police in Milwaukee are searching for a missing 3-year-old girl, FOX6 reported.

Phoenix Dickens was last seen early Sept. 3.

Police say two men entered her home in the middle of the night with guns and took the child.

She was initially placed in a red minivan and was then moved to a different vehicle, possibly a dark blue or black car with tinted windows.

Phoenix is described as standing 2’4” with long black hair pulled into a pony tail and was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt with purple and pink checkered pants.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, please call MPD – Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.