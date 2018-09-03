Police officer killed trying to break up fight near Myrtle Beach

An off-duty police officer died Sunday after he was assaulted in a bar near Myrtle Beach, ABC15 reported.

Sgt. Matthew Mainieri, 41, a 20-year member of the South Windsor Police Department in Connecticut, died Sunday afternoon after he tried to break up a fight at Uncle Tito’s in Murrells Inlet.

He suffered head injuries during the fight and died later that day.

“It is with profound sadness that the members of the South Windsor Police Department mourn the death of Sergeant Matthew Mainieri,” South Windsor Police said in a Facebook post.

Kelton Jess Todd, 21, of Aynor, S.C., was charged with assault. More serious charges are pending, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said.