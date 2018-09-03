× Person injured in Labor Day shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot and injured in Greensboro Monday afternoon, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers came to the area of Greenbrier Road and North Church Street at 2:43 p.m. after a reported shooting.

The first officers to arrive found a person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers later located a suspect.

No charges have been filed but police are still investigating.

The victim was taken to a hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

36.128507 -79.789101