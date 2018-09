WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Multiple cars were involved in a crash on northbound U.S. 421 Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 4:44 p.m. near the Jonestown Road exit.

Officers on the scene said four vehicles were involved and all injuries are non-life-threatening.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 421 are closed.

Traffic is being diverted to Interstate 40 West and Jonestown Road.

FOX8 has a crew at the scene working to get more information.

Multiple cars involved in a crash near the Jonestown exit on NB 421 in Winston-Salem. pic.twitter.com/ycsu3EK59q — Allison Smith (@AllisonSmithTV) September 3, 2018