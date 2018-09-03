× Man shoots wife after mistaking her for intruder

SAN GABRIEL, Calif. — A man shot his wife after mistaking her for an intruder in San Gabriel, authorities said Monday.

The woman was in stable condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the arm, Sgt. Curt Messerschmidt with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department told KTLA.

Officers were called to the scene at around 2:25 a.m., Messerschmidt said.

Footage from the area of Walnut Grove Avenue and Las Tunas Drive showed deputies and fire officials responding to the scene.

Officials provided no further information.