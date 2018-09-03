Man missing from High Rock Lake identified; new details released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – A man missing from High Rock Lake Sunday night has been identified.

Crews continued looking for 51-year-old George Goings of the Lexington area early Monday. He jumped off a pontoon boat Sunday and has not been seen since.

Emergency crews from multiple agencies were called to High Rock Lake near River Point off River View Road Extension at about 6 p.m. Sunday.

Jon Howell with the NC Wildlife Commission says Goings was on boat with seven other people when he voluntarily jumped off the side of the boat.

The boat was moving 10 to 20 mph when he jumped.

Goings never surfaced again. The water where he jumped was about 12 feet deep.

Friends say he was a strong swimmer, but was not wearing a life vest.

Wildlife investigators do believe alcohol was involved.

Rescue operations resumed Monday morning. They will continue searching Monday for as long as conditions are safe for divers or until Goings is recovered.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video