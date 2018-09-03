× Grandfather stabbed to death in park after asking man to stop doing drugs in front of kids

UTICA, Mich. — Police were called to the scene of a deadly stabbing at a Michigan park Saturday afternoon, WXYZ reports.

Officers say a suspect is in custody after fatally stabbing a man at Grant Park in Utica.

The victim was attending his grandchild’s first birthday when he reportedly approached a man on a bench doing drugs and asked him to stop.

The suspect then stood up and allegedly stabbed the victim at least 15 times, police say.

Witnesses told the Macomb Daily the knife looked like a machete.

The grandfather was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were young children at the park for the birthday celebration at the time.