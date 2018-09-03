Amber Alert issued for a 2-year-old boy who might be traveling in a white Toyota Camry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An Amber Alert has been issued for a toddler who might be with a man in a white Toyota Camry. The boy's mother told police that a man she didn’t know offered them a ride, before punching her in the face and knocking her unconscious.

She said she regained consciousness four hours later, CBS47 reported. When she woke up, she says she was in a wooded area and her son was gone.

Jordan Belliveau has short brown hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a blue shirt with “72” on the front, blue gym shorts and black and white Nike sneakers.

He was last seen Saturday in Largo, Florida. He has a birthmark on his stomach and a healing cut on his chin.

Officials describe the adult who might have Jordan as a black male, possibly answering to “Antwan,” in a white tank top, black “And1” basketball shorts, dreadlocks and gold teeth.