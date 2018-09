Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Two people were taken to the hospital early Monday after a crash at Gallimore Dairy Road in Greensboro.

The crash happened near Chimney Rock Road at about 12:40 a.m.

Early morning pin in at Gallimore Dairy/Chimney Rock Road. pic.twitter.com/ybb5c3k4Vg — Greensboro Fire Dept (@GSOFireDept) September 3, 2018