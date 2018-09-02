× Teenager in critical condition after being swept through underground drainage pipe during storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager in Kentucky is in critical condition after being swept through an underground drainage pipe by floodwaters.

WDRB reported that the 15-year-old boy was playing near a draining ditch when he was swept away during thunderstorms on Friday night.

The victim was in his backyard and slipped, fell and was swept away, according to neighbors. He was eventually pushed out into the yard of a home down the block.

The victim was taken to the hospital unconscious and in critical condition, according to WDRB.

“It’s just unbelievable,” said neighbor Michelle Stack. “You can’t believe something like that is happening. It just happened in the blink of an eye.”