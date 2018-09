× Teenager drowns at Cooleemee River Park

COOLEEMEE, N.C. – A teenager drowned at Cooleemee River Park near the Davie/Rowan county line on Saturday night.

WBTV reported that the body of a 17-year-old male was recovered from the river after the drowning was reported just after 6 p.m.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim or the circumstances of the drowning.