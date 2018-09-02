× Someone dropped off a tote bag with nearly 5 pounds of marijuana inside to a thrift store

SARASOTA, Fla. — Police are investigating after somebody dropped off a plastic tote bag with nearly five pounds of marijuana inside at a thrift shop.

WTSP reported that the police are looking for the bag’s previous owner after it was dropped off at the Pines of Sarasota with 2,100 grams of marijuana inside.

The thrift shop released a statement saying it can’t control what people drop off and they’ve never received a donation like this.

The shop said it has no idea why someone would donate such an item unless it was a mistake.

“We are proud to have employees and volunteers at our stores who thoroughly inspect every item donated before it is presented to customers, and who had the integrity to immediately report this package to management,” read the statement from Mike Ward, president and CEO of Pines of Sarasota.

To the person who donated 2,100 grams of #marijuana to The Pines Thrift Store, it’s CEO says thanks but NO THANKS! Mike Ward says this donation found in a gray plastic tote is a first in @PinesofSarasota 70 year history @SarasotaPD @MedMarijuana pic.twitter.com/pvUk5rSLBZ — Isabel Mascareñas (@IMascarenas) August 31, 2018