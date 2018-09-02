× Silver Alert issued for man reported missing out of Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Winston-Salem man who authorities said may be in danger.

Dwane Anthony Adams, 43, was last seen at a home at 4424 Northampton Drive, according to authorities. The Silver Alert was issued Sunday afternoon.

Adams has been described as a 6’4” black man weighing about 300 pounds and is bald and has a goatee and brown eyes.

Officials said he could be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment and may possibly be headed to New York or the New Jersey area.

Anyone who may know where he is can call police at (336) 733-7700.