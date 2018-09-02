Missing North Carolina man’s remains found in South Carolina
CATAWBA, S.C. — Authorities say remains discovered in South Carolina are believed to be Martin Bankhead, 61, of Raleigh, who had been missing since June.
WTVD reported that the human remains were found on Aug. 29 in the wooded area of Will Jones Circle and South Anderson Road in Catawba.
Bankhead was first reported missing from his home in Raleigh on June 10. The next day, his car was found off the road, stuck on railroad tracks in Catawba.
The York County Sheriff’s Office, York County Office of Emergency Management and the Lesslie Volunteer Fire Department searched a mile and a half radius of where the car was found for many hours on June 13 to no avail.