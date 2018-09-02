× Man charged with murder in death of man who was found shot in Winston-Salem last month

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Winston-Salem home last month.

Torrian Kane Faggart, 21, has been charged in the murder of 48-year-old Timothy Jerome Ford, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Ford was found with gunshot wounds after police responded to a shooting call at his home at 1062 East 17th Street shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and died from his injuries.

Faggart was arrested Sunday and has been jailed in Forsyth County without bond. He has court planned for Tuesday.

Investigators have not released a motive or any information on a suspect, but said it appears that the shooting was not random, and the suspect and victim knew each other. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

This was the 19th homicide in Winston-Salem this year, as compared to 18 at this time last year.