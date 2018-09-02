Man accused of stealing ambulance from hospital and taking police on a high-speed chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police have arrested a man in New Mexico accused of stealing an ambulance and leading authorities on a high-speed chase.

KOAT reported that 40-year-old David Neher faces charges after being arrested by Albuquerque police after the ambulance was stopped by spike belts.

The suspect stole the ambulance from a hospital and took police on a chase for about 20 minutes.

Neher was taken to the hospital and will be booked on the felony charges of receiving and transferring a motor vehicle, according to police.