European-style bakery opening in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new Greensboro bakery is taking pastries to an elegant and personal level, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

When Dolce and Amaro Artisan Italian Bakery opens next week at 1310 Westover Terrace, patrons will be able to choose from dozens of creamy and flaky bite-sized pastries.

“It will be a totally different version of any patisserie we have here,” said Koco Tamburi.

Tamburi is opening the new bakery in Suite 110 of Westover Gallery of Shops, just a few doors down from his Osteria Italian Restaurant.

