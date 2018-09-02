Crews looking for man who jumped off pontoon boat without a life jacket at High Rock Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – Crews are looking for a man who jumped off a pontoon boat at High Rock Lake on Sunday and has not been seen since.

The man jumped off the pontoon in the middle of the lake and was not able to get back up, according to Eric Morrow, chief of the Davidson County Rescue Squad.

Emergency crews from multiple agencies were called to High Rock Lake near River Point off River View Road Extension at about 6 p.m. Sunday.

The name of the man has not been released, but Morrow said he is in his 50s.

Morrow said rescue operations will resume Monday morning.