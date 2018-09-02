A 6-foot-long lizard took up residence in a family’s backyard, terrorizing the family for weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIE, Fla. – A Florida family is warning residents in their area about a nearly 6-foot long lizard that they saw on their property.

WPLG reported that Zack Lieberman said his wife spotted the lizard last week in the backyard of their home in Davie.

"My wife screams, and I thought it was the kids, but the kids are right here. She's like, 'It's back.' And I'm like, 'What's back?'" Lieberman said.

Lieberman said he is worried about the safety of his three children when they go outside.

He said he took video of the Asian water monitor and called trappers to their home, but the lizard is still on the loose.

The Asian water monitor is not known to be deadly to humans, but have a bite that can sever tendons and veins, causing extensive bleeding.

"They swim. It's a water monitor. He can swim fast, run fast and get a hold of the kids fast," Lieberman said. "One bite from him and it could be devastating."