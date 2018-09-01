× Toddler drowns in pool at North Carolina home

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 2-year-old drowned at a Raleigh home Saturday.

WTVD reported authorities got a call for a possible drowning in the 300 block of Martindale Drive shortly before 12 p.m.

The parents of the child were babysitting at a friend’s house while preparing for a trip.

The mother of the child saw that the door to the pool was open and then her 2-year-old floating in the pool, according to a spokesperson for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The toddler was taken to WakeMed where he was pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing.