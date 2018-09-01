Photos show what’s left of Davidson County recycling and garbage center after large fire

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – A large fire at a garbage and recycling center in Davidson County engulfed more than half the building on Friday night.

Crews from 17 departments were called to North Davidson Garbage Service and Recycling at 4157 Old 52 at about 7 p.m.

Three-quarters of the building was engulfed in flames, according to Larry James, director of Davidson County Emergency Services.

Thick, dark smoke could be seen in the air more than a half mile from the scene.

The owner’s surveillance video captured where the fire started in a pile of recyclables, according to a fire official.

Nobody was hurt as employees closed the building before the fire started.

The owners of the building said they want to save what they can and plan to operate garbage trucks in the coming week.

