North Carolina Sons of Confederate Veterans group places flowers at base of Silent Sam on UNC’s campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The North Carolina Sons of Confederate Veterans group placed flowers at the base of “Silent Sam” on Saturday.

The group said it has received hundreds of donations from people in the state to pay for the flowers.

“These donors wanted to do something to show their sadness for what occurred on August 20 as well as to appreciate the sacrifice of these students of the University who were American veterans,” the organization said in a press release. “They suggested that they provide the money and we provide the flowers.”

The Silent Sam Confederate monument on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was toppled by protesters on Aug. 20.

Since then, 10 people were arrested in two different protests which attracted hundreds of people to McCorkle Place on the school’s campus.

The school announced Friday that there is a “clear path” to move the statue from its place on the Chapel Hill campus.

Silent Sam was erected more than a century ago to remember the university students who fought in the Civil War. He is silent because he carries no ammunition and cannot fire a gun, according to the university.