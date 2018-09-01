× Mother and 2 daughters killed last month in Colorado remembered at North Carolina memorial service

FREDERICK, Colo. — The lives of Shanann Watts and her two daughters were remembered at a memorial service Saturday in Pinehurst, North Carolina. The woman and her two young girls from Frederick were killed last month.

KDVR reported that her husband, Christopher Watts, has been charged in the Aug. 16 homicides.

Shannan Watts’ body was recovered in a shallow grave near an oil tank on property owned by Anadarko Petroleum, where Christopher Watts worked as an operator.

Officials said they found the bodies of the girls, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, in an oil well in near their mother’s body. Shanann Watts was 15 weeks pregnant with a boy when she was strangled to death, police said.

A funeral home in North Carolina held service for Watts on Saturday.

RELATED: Full coverage of deaths of pregnant mother, two daughters

Obituary for Shanann Cathryn Watts