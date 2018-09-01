× More than 2,000 people in Guilford County without power as storms move through the Triad

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – More than 2,000 people in Guilford County are without power as storms move through the Triad on Saturday night, according to Duke Energy.

The outages are in 42 locations in Guilford County, with the first being reported at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday. The outages are expected to be restored by 7 a.m. Sunday.

About 500 people in Forsyth County are without power. Those outages should be restored by 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

Trosper Road at Lake Brandt Road in Greensboro had been closed due to a down utility-line in the roadway.

Sunday will be hot and muggy with highs around 90 degrees and isolated thunderstorms forming during the afternoon and evening.