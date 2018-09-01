× Man arrested after allegedly giving ‘wet willy’ to girlfriend

FORT PIERCE, Fla. – A man in Florida was arrested after he allegedly gave his girlfriend a “wet willy,” according to Treasure Coast Newspapers.

Joseph Sireci was arrested on a battery charge on Aug. 15 after police were called to a home in Fort Pierce.

The suspect’s girlfriend said he was drunk on the floor when she returned home from work.

The girlfriend claimed that Sireci grabbed her arm, pulled her arm and stuck his finger in her ear.