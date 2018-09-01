× Man accused of firing gunshots at home in Pleasant Garden while teenager was inside

PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. – Deputies have arrested a man accused of firing gunshots into a Pleasant Garden home while a teenager was inside.

Cameron Brayden McConnell, 19, was arrested Thursday and jailed under a $25,000 bond on a charge of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Deputies were called to the shooting at about 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Neelley Road, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is accused of driving by the home twice and firing multiple gunshots. At least one bullet struck the home, according to deputies.