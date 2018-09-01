Garbage and recycling facility in Davidson County plans to continue operating after massive fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – A garbage and recycling center in Davidson County has released a statement after a fire destroyed its facility on Friday night.

North Davidson Garbage service posted a video to its Facebook page on Saturday thanking the firefighters who responded and also telling the community that it will continue to operate.

“All of our trucks, except for a few, are intact,” said owner Bradley Everhart. “Business as usual on Monday. We will be at your curbside the way we always have since 1972.”

Crews from 17 departments were called to North Davidson Garbage Service and Recycling at 4157 Old 52 at about 7 p.m. Friday.

Three-quarters of the building was engulfed in flames and thick, dark smoke could be seen more than a half mile away.

The owner’s surveillance video captured where the fire started in a pile of recyclables, according to a fire official.

Nobody was hurt as employees closed the building before the fire started.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video