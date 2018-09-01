EMT technician still on the job after allegedly ignoring 911 calls, posing as police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- A New York City Fire Department emergency medical technician is being called to resign immediately after he allegedly ignored people's 911 calls, posed as a police officer and forged his partner's signature, according to WPIX.

Robert Gala—who is the son of high ranking FDNY Chief Michael Gala—is still collecting a paycheck from the city.

On Friday, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams called on Robert Gala to resign immediately.

"He was not arrested once. He was not arrested twice. He was arrested three times," Adams said. "For the same charge—criminally impersonating a police officer."

Gala, 25, was arrested in July 2017 after he was found with police badges, plastic restraints and pellet guns. In 2014, Gala drove an ambulance into a school bus with kids in it, according to reports.

When Mayor Bill de Blasio was asked why Gala still works for the FDNY, he said he wanted to know more about the situation.

"I really care deeply about the rules being followed and everything done appropriately but I need to see what the investigation shows," de Blasio said.

"It baffles me that the mayor of the city has not looked at how this individual has tarnished the FDNY," Adams said.

On Friday, the FDNY told PIX11 News that Gala is currently restricted from patient care and is pending further disciplinary action "up to termination."