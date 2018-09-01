× Couple accused of turning mobile home into a drive-thru drug dealing business complete with an open sign

OCALA, Fla. — A Florida couple is accused of turning their mobile home into a drive-thru drug dealing business complete with a walk-up window and an open sign.

WFTV reported that William Parrish Jr. and McKenzee Dobbs, of Ocala, Florida, were arrested on August 23 after investigators raided their mobile home.

The raid was prompted after a series of drug overdoses in the area. Police said they couple is accused of selling heroin which was laced with fentanyl.

Authorities said the mobile home had signs indicating where buyers could pull up. Police said they turned the home into a drive-thru because they didn’t want to draw attention by having people regularly visiting.

The suspects face multiple charges including drug possession, selling drugs and keeping or maintaining a dwelling used to keep or sell drugs.