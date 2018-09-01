× At least 3 people on motorcycles hurt after wreck in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – At least three people driving motorcycles were injured after a crash involving a group of bikers in Winston-Salem on Saturday.

Authorities said it happened as about 200-300 motorcyclists were leaving Baggerz Saloon and headed west on Clemmonsville Road to attend a funeral in Lewisville.

One of the lead motorcyclists suddenly applied his brakes, causing a chain reaction, according to police. It remains uncertain why he braked.

Three motorcycles were involved in the crash and both lanes of Clemmonsville Road were temporarily blocked.

The motorcyclists involved sustained minor injuries and the road was back open within 15 minutes, according to police.