99-year-old man walks 6 miles a day to visit his wife in the hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 99-year-old man in New York walks six miles a day to visit his wife in the hospital.

CBS reported that Luther Younger visits Waverlee Younger in Strong Memorial Hospital every day after 55 years of marriage.

Waverlee was diagnosed with a brain tumor almost nine years ago and doctors thought she’d have five years to live, according to the couple’s daughter. She’s been in and out of the hospital since then.

Luther said he enjoys the walk because it clears his mind and he’s done hard labor for years.

“I got a wife. I don’t want to wait on the bus. I want to go up there to see my wife,” he said, according to CBS.

Luther said they met in a laundromat and described her as his “sweet cup of tea.”

“She is a beautiful lady and she treats me as a person is supposed to be … she made a man out of me,” he said. “That’s why I love her, because she’s tough. She’s not weak … That’s the kind of woman I want.”