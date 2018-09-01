5-year-old boy crosses busy streets by himself after walking 2½ miles home after first day of school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAYWARD, Calif. -- A 5-year-old boy was forgotten by his after-school program and had to walk more than two miles home through busy streets, according to his mother.

Duana Kirby told KPIX that her son had to walk home by himself after his first day of school at Fairview Elementary School.

“I felt like he would be safe at school, but he wasn’t,” Kirby told KPIX. “What could’ve happened to my son on his way by himself?”

The boy found his way home by recognizing land marks and crossed busy streets with heavy traffic, according to his mother.

Kirby said the school called her after realizing her child walked home and they didn’t realize he was gone.

The Hayward Unified School District released a statement saying that they are investigating and taking steps to make sure it does not happen again.

"They failed to supervise my child, and in my eyes, that’s, to me, child neglect,” Kirby said.